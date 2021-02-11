Baldwin middle school girls team hits the basketball court

BALDWIN - Baldwin has a four-game this season for girls middle school basketball.

The first game was scheduled to be played on Wednesday of this week.

The Panthers will be at Pentwater on Friday and will host Pentwater on Feb. 17. The fourth game is at Mesick on Feb. 22.

Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said Nate Fricke will be the coach.

A Baldwin girls varsity team had started practices on Nov. 9, but sports were shut down a week later because of rising COVID numbers.

Basketball returned in January but only four girls showed up for practices and the season was canceled.