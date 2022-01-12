Baldwin middle school girls begin season

File photo

BALDWIN –Baldwin middle school basketball coach Nikki Bergman said she currently has have 11 junior high girls playing on the basketball team.

“We have two eighth graders, five seventh graders and four sixth graders,” Bergman said. “Ra'Kyah Smith is our most experienced player as an eighth grader. She is a lanky wing player that will contribute a lot. We have a very strong core group of seventh graders that show a lot of promise getting our programs back on track and I expect a lot of good things from them this season and in the future.