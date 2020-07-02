Baldwin men start youth baseball team

BALDWIN - Baldwin has been seeing baseball action at Hollister Park in recent days.

Kyle Himes, former Baldwin baseball standout, has been leading the effort.

Himes said he and Ben Childress have started up the Baldwin baseball club.

"Ben approached me with the idea to start our own baseball club and that's what we did," Himes said. "We got some generous donations and here we are now. We lost our first game (on Monday) but from that loss we learned a lot."

All three of his sons are on the team which focuses on ages 10-to-13.

The first game was a 7-1 loss to Pine River, "but for players not having a baseball program for three years, I thought we did pretty good," Himes said.

The season will be continuing for a few weeks.

"We have some competitive teams we'll be playing," Himes said.