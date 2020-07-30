Baldwin lineman expecting to have his best season

Davion Clark-Coats relaxes after a recent Baldwin workout session. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - Davion Clark-Coats is hoping his senior season will be his best one for the Baldwin Panthers football team this season.

This will mark his fourth varsity season.

"Last year, I did pretty decent but I could have done better," he said.

Clark-Coats plays a lineman both ways. He's right guard on offense and nose guard on defense. He feels he has all the ingredients it takes to be a good lineman and wants to work on his speed.

Despite the COVID-19 situation, Clark-Coats has been able to get in some conditioning work with the football team in recent weeks.

Players in this area still aren't allowed to work out at school weight lifting rooms, and Clark-Coats has been working in other areas to try to stay in shape.

He's also confident in his aggressiveness and ability to get to the ball.

Baldwin hopes to open its season in late August and Clark-Coats is confident it's going to be a good one.

"We've got a lot of numbers," Clark-Coats said. "We have to work hard."