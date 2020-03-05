Baldwin knocks off first place Brethen

Baldwin's Carmelo Lindsey eyes his next move against the Brethren defense on Friday. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin's Carmelo Lindsey eyes his next move against the Brethren defense on Friday. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin knocks off first place Brethen 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- The intensity and emotions were running high on Friday with Baldwin winning a key boys basketball West Michigan D League contest.

Baldwin (12-5, 14-5) took its eighth straight with a 58-50 win over first-place Brethren (15-2, 15-4).

Brethren won 65-54 over Baldwin earlier this season.

"We came in a little shorthanded," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said."Our starting center Dylan Hibma is out sick. Lavonte Palmer played through some sickness so I didn't know what was going to happen. We were grinding it out early."

Baldwin led 14-13 after the first quarter.

Darrion Hayter scored midway in the second quarter for a 21-17 Panther lead.

The Panthers started having turnover problems and Anthony Beccari's semi-hook shot gave the visitors a 34-26 lead. The Panthers trailed 36-30 at halftime.

The Panther defense rose to the occasion to start the third quarter.

Hayter scored at 3:36 for a 42-36 lead.

Baldwinled 42-41 after three.

Aveon Hobbs drove for a bucket and 44-41 lead with 6:18 left in the game. Hayter had a putback for a 46-41 Baldwin lead at 4:05.

Carmelo Lindsey sustained his fourth foul with 3:30 to play.

Brethren cut it to 47-44 with 2:05 to play.

Leonard McNelley scored two straight for a 51-46 Baldwin lead. With 54.6 seconds top play, Hobbs hit two free throws for a 53-46 Baldwin lead.

Mason Stapley hit a free throw with 42.5 seconds to go for a 53-47 score. Lavonte Palmer hit two free throws to go for a 55-47 lead.

He had a key rebound at the other end as time was winding down.

Both teams started missing key free throws. Brethren stayed alive, trailing 55-50 with 52 seconds to go.

"The third quarter, we played well on both ends," Eads said.

McNeeley and Hossler had 11 points apiece.

Lindsey had nine while Hobbs, Palmer and Hayter had seven apiece.

Baldwin ends the regular season at home with Bear Lake on Thursday.