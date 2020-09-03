Baldwin junior ready to take on role of setter

BALDWIN - Cierra Pieske is in her junior season as a volleyball player for Baldwin and anticipates being a key member for the Panthers this season.

Baldwin was 0-2 in matches at Buckley on Tuesday.

Last year, the Panthers had a strong season with all-conference standout Jenna Johnson, who has graduated.

"We did well last year," said Pieske who is a setter. "You have to make sure you get it in where someone can spike it."

Pieske is expected to be among two setters again this season for the Panthers.

"There's a lot of eighth graders moving up to the junior varsity," Pieske said.

Being outdoors hasn't been a positive thing for players like Pieske who are anxious to get back indoors.

Practices started on Aug. 12 and Pieske noted it was the first time the volleyball players had worked out since practically last season.

"It's been a long time," she said.

Pieske also plays volleyball and says she can't pick between the two as one being her favorite.

Baldwin will be competing in the West Michigan D League.