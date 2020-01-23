Baldwin junior making key contributions

BALDWIN -- Baldwin showed its depth on Jan. 15 in a home 89-60 win over Mesick.

Players like Ian Lemieux, a junior, came off the bench for key contributions. Lemieux scored six points.

"We were talking on defense and getting help, and making shots," Lemieux said after the Mesick win.

"Shots were falling for us. We played better as a unit. Everything was working better. We had less turnovers."

Lemieux was a lineman in football and has the size to be intimating inside whenever the Panthers need someone to box out.

But he's also not afraid to shoot the ball.

"I'm confident in my shot from outside," he said. "I'm mostly shooting from inside."

The Panthers are 5-3.

"We have to work on stamina and teamwork," Lemieux said.