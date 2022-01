BALDWIN – Baldwin girls basketball coach Nikki Bergman will be coaching the Panthers junior high team this season.

Bergman said on Monday her team’s first practice would be on Tuesday of this week.

“I anticipate having a full squad,” Bergman said. “Our first game is scheduled for the 12th. I'll have more info by the end of the week when I see who shows up and what our team looks like.”

Bergman is hoping to develop a program for girls basketball at Baldwin.

The school has not had a varsity girls team since the 2018-19 season for lack of numbers. The school had a junior varsity girls team for the 2019-20 season and was hoping to have a varsity squad for 2020-21 But their attempts were interrupted because of COVID.

This is Bergman’s third season with the program.