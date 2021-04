BALDWIN - Baldwin junior Jesse Pancio was a very tired athlete over the weekend.

Pancio played in a basketball district game at Mason County Eastern on Thursday. He then went with the bowling team to Canton for the team state finals on Friday. He bowled in the individual finals on Saturday and made the cut for the final eight where he just missed out of qualifying for the final four.

"It went better than I thought," he said. "I made the cut by the skin of my teeth. I went against the top seed and blew him out, and went into my second game (in the top eight) and only lost by two pins.

"I was hitting strikes. My second match I got a little unlucky."

After bowling on Saturday, Pancio and his teammates rushed back to Custer to play in a district title game.

"I was quite tired," he said. "I bowled 7 in the morning until about 2 in the afternoon. As soon as I got done, I got my medal and headed right back."

Pancio is a junior and will return to both the bowling and basketball teams next year.