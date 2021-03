BALDWIN -- Plenty is at stake for Baldwin’s boys basketball team this week as conference races heat up for the wire.

Baldwin was scheduled to be at Marion on Monday and at home with Pentwater on Wednesday. The Panthers play at Mason County Eastern on Friday.

“Marion has a couple solid players,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said on Monday. “They play hard and are tough and had a great football team. Pentwater is one of the top teams in the league and return two of the better players in the league, so we’ll need to play well.

“They have several players that can shoot from the outside and drive to the basket. A very tough matchup, they shared league title last year; MCE, they have some length that bothered us the first time and have solid guard play. They shoot the three very well.”

It’s a key week for the Panthers.

“It’s going to be another challenging week,” Eads said. “It will be good experience for us. We have a chance to tie for the league title if we win the rest of our league games.”

Monday’s game turned out very successful for the Panthers. Baldwin won at Marion 62-47. It was tied at 14 after the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 52-29 after three quarters.

Carmelo Lindsey had 23 points while Dylan Hibma and Leonard McNeeley had seven apiece.

‘It wasn’t our best performance, but we did enough to win,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We had 17 fouls in the second half to their three.”

Eads called the Wednesday home contest with Pentwater “a really important conference game.”