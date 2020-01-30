Baldwin improves to 6-4 with win at Bear Lake

Baldwin coach JJ Eads talks with his players after a Monday practice. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BEAR LAKE -- The Baldwin boys basketball team improved to 6-4 overall and 5-4 in the conference on Friday with a 67-41 West Michigan D league win at Bear Lake.

It was 22-20 at halftime with Baldwin overcoming foul trouble. It was 45-39 after three.

"We played with much more energy and effort in the second half," coach JJ Eads said. "We just didn't bring much in the first half."

Carmelo Lindsey had 15 points, followed by Dylan Hibma with 13 and Lavonte Palmer and Dexter Hossler with 10 apiece.

On Jan. 22, Baldwin lost 65-54 at Brethren. The Panthers were down 30-27 at halftime.

'We had another slow start in the third quarter," Eads said.

Lindsey had 13 points while Dexter Hossler had 11 and Aveon Hobbs had eight.

This week, Baldwin was scheduled to play at Pentwater on Wednesday and at home with Marion on Friday.

The Panthers struggled in shooting their first time they played Pentwater, Eads said. "They were struggling to connect on a variety of shots, Eads said. Marion has been showing improvement and can't be overlooked, Eads said.