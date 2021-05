BIG RAPIDS - Howie Lodholtz has been turkey hunting for a lot of year.

But the Reed City area resident enjoyed guiding Evan Walls, 17, of Baldwin, during the first turkey season in mid April.

Walls bagged his turkey in Lake County.

"It was hard. He ended up on the last day getting a young bird," Lodholtz said. "I start Saturday (for the third hunt).

"He's a young kid and I got him into shooting trap."

The weather was pour for the first season, April 17-23.

"The turkeys were all henned up," Lodholtz said. "They weren't going to leave the hens."

As for third-season prospects, "I've seen a lot of nice toms and big toms," he said. "I hope the hens start laying and the turkeys will be lonely."

A lonely turkey will most likely wander around and make him more susceptible to a call.

Lodholtz hunts in various properties including locations such as Mecosta and Osceola and Lake counties.

"Wherever I can find a nice bird then I'll stick with him until I hope to God I can get him," he said. "I've been watching the birds and I've been trying to pattern them."

Lodholtz is an active caller.

"I like to call them into the decoys," Lodholtz said.