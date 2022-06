BALDWIN – Baldwin boys basketball coach and athletic director JJ Eads said his schools started its summer basketball camp program on Monday.

“I’ll be running basketball skills camp,” Eads said. “We’ll have some elementary schools kids, some middle school kids and a high school practice, basically throughout the day. It’s incorporated through summer school.”

The camp is Monday through Thursday the next two weeks. Younger players, second through fifth grades. start at 8:30 a.m. and every hour and a half the next older group comes in the camp ends at 1 p.m. each day.

Activity will be in the elementary and high school gyms.

“We’ll have a big focus on fundamentals,” Eads said.

Open volleyball is 2-4 p.m. Monday through Friday the next two weeks.