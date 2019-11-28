Baldwin girls start basketball season next week

BALDWIN - The Baldwin girls basketball season begins next week with a JV schedule and first-year coach Nikki Bergman has been working to get her team ready.

The season opens at home on Dec. 6 with Pentwater.

This marks the third week of preseason practice for the Panthers.

"This week we're practicing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," she said. "We'll give them a couple of days off for Thanksgiving."

Not having a Tuesday game next week gives the Panthers more time to prepare, Bergman said after Monday's practice.

"It's going good," she said. "Today's practice was the best we've had. We're taking time to learn how to practice again since some of these girls have been out of basketball for awhile.

"We've been putting in our systems this week, learning some offense, press offense, man-to-man offense, trying to get it all in this week. They've all played basketball at some point. Some have played in middle school and not since elementary school. Today was the first time we had 10 in practice so I could go 5-on-5."

There's currently 10 on the roster.

Bergman indicated she has some players with leadership potential. Monique Rowland and Kendra Washington are the team's two juniors.