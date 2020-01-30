Baldwin girls overcome Pentwater

BALDWIN -- Baldwin beat Pentwater 46-37 on Jan 23 in girls JV basketball action. Monique Rowland led the Panthers with a career high 35 points. Azariah Boatwright scored six and Cierra Pieske five.

The game was tied 22-22 at halftime and Pentwater took a one-point lead after three quarters.

"After a lot of back and forth, Baldwin's defense led to some steals and pass ahead to Rowland for tough finishes around the rim," Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman said

Baldwin outscored Pentwater 14-6 in the final quarter.

"Aariona Burrel contributed big on defense with key deflections and hustle plays that led to steals and scores," Bergman said. "Azariah Boatwright played well on both ends and contributed to an improved fourth-quarter defense. It was nice to see some growth as we had to overcome some adversity and a tough opponent.

"We weren't satisfied with our defensive execution, but we'll be back in the gym tomorrow improving it."

Baldwin is home against Pentwater on Thursday.

"We're 7-2," Bergman said. "Our biggest improvement on the season has been our increased willingness to do the work and make the necessary improvements in practice. We weren't very good practice players in November. The players are anxious to fix our weaknesses and can identify what they are now."