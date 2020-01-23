Baldwin girls lose to Brethren

Baldwin girls basketball coach Nikki Bergman watches her team in recent action. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity girls basketball team continues to work through its busy schedule.

The Panthers lost in a home game on Jan. 15 to Brethren 25-21.

The Panthers were down 11-0 at halftime. Monique Rowland led the team with 12 points. Cierra Pieske had six points.

Aariona Burrell had three points.

"It was only our second loss," Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman said, adding it was a defensive struggle. "We got into early foul trouble. That plagued us the whole game We played from behind most of the night."

The Baldwin girls play on Thursday at Pentwater and are home on Jan 30 with Marion and on Feb. 4 with Manistee Catholic Central.