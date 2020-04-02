Baldwin girls hoping to have season

BALDWIN -- This will be Abbey Braidwood's second season as softball coach for Baldwin, if the Panthers and other teams get a chance to play this spring.

Baldwin plays in the West Michigan D League.

"The 2019 season was my first year as varsity coach," Braidwood said. "We had some great improvements over the year. We had six seniors on the team last year, and only a few players who had ever played before. Jazlyn Johnson was a key senior for us last year as our catcher. I could ask Jaz to do anything and she would step up and do it. She was a great leader to all of our players.

"Ariana Saunders also stepped up in a time of need for us and became a pitcher."

Sophomore Cierra Pieske is a sophomore pitcher/shortstop.

"My expectations of Cierra this year is to continue to work on her pitching and to gain confidence in herself and her ability to be a pitcher," Braidwood said.

Monique Rowland is a junior pitcher and infielder.

"My expectations of Monique this year is to be another key pitcher for us this year," Braidwood said. "We missed having her on our team last year. I also expect that she will be a great leader for all of our underclassmen and step up to the plate as our co-captain."

Jenna Johnson is a senior second baseman.

"My expectations of Jenna is to be our second baseman, and to hear her loudly cheering from the dugout and as my other co-captain on the team," Braidwood said.

Kendra Washington is a junior.

"My expectations out of Kendra this year is that she continues to work on her slap hitting, and she continues to be a positive voice on our team in any situation," Braidwood said. "My expectations out of this team is that it is going to be another learning year for us as we have a handful of young new players who have never played before.

"My team's strength will be our attitudes to get us through and out of any situation. We have a lot of new players and a few players who took last season off to take drivers training. We need to work on a lot of basic skills. During our first couple of practices we worked on the proper way to throw the ball, and how to bunt and bat."

"I can see our team fitting in near the bottom again this year with a lot of new players and a couple players who took the year of last year. I think we need time to grow as a team and to get some good practices in," Braidwood said. "The girls are excited and ready to play. They keep asking me when we can practice."

There's a good chance Braidwood will have look ahead to 2021. The MHSAA may very well cancel the 2020 spring season because of the coronavirus.