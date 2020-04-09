Baldwin girls hope to have varsity team next season

Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman watches the action during the regular season. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman watches the action during the regular season. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin girls hope to have varsity team next season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Nikki Bergman recently completed her first season of resurrecting the Baldwin girls basketball program, and liked the results.

Baldwin didn't have enough players for any level high school teams last year. Bergman was hired in the offseason as a teacher and to take over the girls basketball program. There was no varsity team but Bergman coached a JV squad with 18 contests.

"I would say I was very satisfied overall with our growth in the program," Bergman said.

"Finishing 13-5 is good on paper, but more importantly we were able to make strides as a team in a number of ways that, I think, are more important than wins. Having not played in at least a year, and for most players longer than that, our girls had a learning curve on a lot of parts of the game of basketball.

"As a group we were able to practice better, become better teammates, better listeners and start learning some of the skills and strategy that make a team successful. For me, the biggest measure of our success is comparing where we were on the first day to where we were on the last day of the season. We were immensely better in every way. We still have a long way to go, but we took giant strides this year that I'm confident will propel us into the future."

A big challenge awaits the program for 2020-21.

"The plan, as I understand it and hope, is to have a varsity team next season," Bergman said. "If that is the case, we're going to have to level up our work ethic and offseason dedication if we want to experience success at the varsity level. I'm confident my players are up to the challenge. I hope we can use this year's momentum to carry us into the summer, whenever that starts and whatever it looks like.

"I definitely plan to get as much out of the summer months as possible. Good players are made in the offseason, so I will provide opportunities through workouts and scrimmages to hone their skills and take them to the next level. As a team, we will get out of it what we put into it. This summer, no matter how unconventional, is going to be vital for our program going forward."