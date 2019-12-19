Baldwin girls defeat MCC 30-26

Baldwin girls coach Nikki Bergman (left) designs a play for the team during a recent game. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity girls basketball team scored another win on Friday.

The Panthers defeated Manistee Catholic Central 30-26.

"Our defense came up big in the fourth quarter not allowing any points for MCC," Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman. "We overcame a four-point fourth-quarter deficit with three starters out of the game.

"We had some key defensive stops in the last couple minutes and Monique Rowland scored two big baskets down the stretch to secure the lead."

Baldwin was scheduled to play Crossroads at home on Wednesday.

The Panther girls' next game won't be until Jan. 6 when Baldwin is at Walkerville.