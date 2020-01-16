Baldwin girls continue winning ways

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's goal toward bringing back varsity girls basketball continues to make progress.

After six games, the junior varsity team's overall record is 5-1

"In January we've played two games and have gone 2-0," coach Nikki Bergman said.

Baldwin defeated Walkerville on Jan. 6 with a 49-19 score. The Panthers only have a JV team.

"Monique Rowland scored 31 in that game," Bergman said. "It was also her second consecutive game scoring 31."

Rowland is averaging 22 points per game.

Baldwin defeated MCE 48-30 on Jan, 8. Rowland led in scoring with 18, Cierra Pieske had 14, Aariona Burrell eight and Kendra Washington six.

In a 46-23 win over Crossroads Charter Academy on Dec 18, Rowland had 31 points. She hit 12 field goals and was 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

"We were getting good steals, nice rebounds and nice passes," Rowland said after that game.

The only loss for the girls was 25-24 to Marion. Despite having a strong season, Rowland said she wants to work on her rebounding and jump shots.

Roland, along with Kendra Washington, is one of three juniors on a team that has one sophomore with Cierra Pieske and six freshmen.

Baldwin didn't have basketball last year from lack of numbers. Bergman was hired as new coach with the goal of eventually bringing back a varsity team.

Baldwin plays Wednesday night at home against Brethren and Friday at home against Bear Lake.