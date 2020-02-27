Baldwin girls continue to win

Baldwin girls basketball coach Nikki Bergman watches her team during recent action. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin girls basketball coach Nikki Bergman watches her team during recent action. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin girls continue to win 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- It's been a very good stretch for the Baldwin girls basketball team.

The Panther girls JV basketball team won big on Friday against Mesick 38-18. Monique Rowland score 33 points for her sixth 30-point game of the season.

On Monday, the team defeated Charlton Heston 45-35.

'It was our best win of the season," Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman said. "It was a close game throughout. Every player, 1-through-9 contributed to the win. We were able to execute in key situations both offensively and defensively. We made free throws in the fourth quarter and maintained our composure in an intense stretch to seal the victory.

"The team has improved tremendously since November. I'm very proud of this performance. Leading the way in the scoring column was Monique Rowland with 26. Cierra Pieske had a great game contributing points and many key hustle and defensive plays. Azariah Boatwright scored eight points and battled on the boards all night providing us with many huge rebounds."

The Panthers travel to Bear Lake on Thursday for the season finale.