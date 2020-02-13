Baldwin girls basketball top CCA

Baldwin girls basketball coach Nikki Bergman designs a play for her team. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's girls basketball junior varsity defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 49-42 in Big Rapids on Feb. 6.

Monique Rowland was the leading scorer with 21. Azariah Boatwright had a career-high 20 points. Baldwin's record is now 8-3 on the season.

Due to the school cancellations last week from the flu outbreak, Baldwin's games against Manistee Catholic Central on Friday and Charleton Heston Monday have been postponed.

The Heston games will be made up on Feb. 24 and the MCC games on Feb. 25.

Baldwin officials confirmed several practice dates were postponed because of the flu outbreak.