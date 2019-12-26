Baldwin girls basketball team tops Crossroads

Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman watches the action in her team's win over Crossroads last week. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Monique Rowland scored 31 points while Azariah Boatwright had six, and Kendra Washington five in a 46-23 Baldwin girls basketball junior varsity over Crossroads Charter Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Baldwin (3-1) had quarter leads of 14-2, 27-6 and 38-10.

"We got it done on the defensive end so our defense sparked our offense," Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman said. "When we're playing our best, that's what we need to do."

Rowland hit 12 field goals and was 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

"She likes playing defense, she's good at it," Bergman said. "She has a nose for the ball. She's good at timing it and stealing it off the dribble. She has long arms and speed which sets the tone on defense.

"Sometimes, she's the one who benefit from being on top of our zone. Our wings and post players do the jobs on getting deflections and steals and often passing it to her. She's the beneficiary of good team defense."

Makenna Bowyer scored nine points for CCA on three 3-pointers.

Baldwin doesn't play until Jan. 6 when it's at Walkerville.

"We'll give them time off," Bergman said. "We have a couple of injuries so it will be good to get people back to 100 percent."