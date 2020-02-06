Baldwin girls basketball falls to Marion

Baldwin's Kendra Washington dribbles against the Baldwin defense Thursday. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin's Kendra Washington dribbles against the Baldwin defense Thursday. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin girls basketball falls to Marion 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Baldwin fell to 7-3 with a 36-26 junior varsity girls basketball loss to Marion on Thursday. The Panthers have lost to Marion twice and Brethren once this season.

Marion had quarter leads of 6-4, 22-14 and 31-18.

"It was a rough one, it was a battle, probably the most up and down and physical game we've played all year," Baldwin coach Nikki Bergman said. "We had a couple of short spurts, one in the second quarter and one in the third where they went on some big runs and it was the difference in the game.

"Despite the loss, I would say it was probably our best overall game. We played hard, had a lot of adversity we played through. I appreciate the fight they gave."

Monique Rowland had 14 points for Baldwin, followed by Kendra Washington with six and Azariah Boatwright, Cierra Pieske and Anna Fulfort with two apiece.

Baldwin is home on Tuesday against Manistee Catholic Central.

Rowland is averaging around 24 points a game. She left the game because of two minutes to play with painful cramps.

"It could have been better," Rowland said. "We did push a lot harder than we have had to push. It's our boxing out. Our rebounding needs improvement. We want to keep working and get more wins."

Rowland has been averaging around 25-plus points a game for the Panthers.

"I can use a lot more work," Rowland said. "I would like to see us improve on defense more than anything."

"About 80 percent of her scoring comes off the defensive end," Bergman said. "She gets steals at halfcourt, which results in a lot of points for her."

Baldwin junior Kendra Washington scored six points in the loss to Marion.

"We played pretty good compared to the first time we played Marion," Washington said. "We didn't give up. We kept playing."

The 7-3 record "could be better, but we'll take what we have," she said.

Baldwin plays Brethren, the only other team it's lost to, on Feb. 20.

"That was a self-imposed loss," Bergman said. "There were lot of mental mistakes and a lack of defensive intensity."