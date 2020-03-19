Baldwin freshman eyes strong future

BALDWIN -- Karlito McKinney was shining all season for the junior varsity for Baldwin's boys basketball program.

He got a chance to shine some more in the postseason as a member of the varsity team.

McKinney was among the JV members brought up to the varsity level.

The district win over Crossroads on March 9 was McKinney's first taste of varsity experience.

"It was very interesting," he said. "I never got to do something like this, so it was a good experience. They wanted me to play good offense and good defense."

McKinney averaged 15 points a game for the JV squad.

"The key was staying focused," he said.

McKinney had 31 points against Mason County Eastern.

"My shot was dropping," McKinney said, adding that when he moved up to the varsity, "you have to be more aware, more focused. We're getting connected."