Baldwin freshman expects to contribute

Hobbs Hobbs Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin freshman expects to contribute 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN - Aveon Hobbs is only a freshman but expects to play a key role for Baldwin's boys basketball team this season.

Action starts at home on Tuesday against Traverse City Christian.

He's coming off a junior high season last year. During the preseason, he was told he'll be on the varsity.

"Varsity is a lot more faster," he said. "It's more physical too."

Hobbs said he's ready to mix it up inside to battle for points and rebounds, but as a guard, he'll be relied upon to bring it down the court.

"I can see the court well," he said, adding his pressbreaking abilities are strong.

Hobbs hopes to be good 3-point shooter.

Baldwin has a new coach with JJ Eads "but everyone is getting used to him," Hobbs said. "We'll be quick. We know each other pretty well."

He's hoping for a winning record this season. Hobbs hopes to continually deny his offensive opponent an opening to the basket.