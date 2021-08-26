Baldwin football team hopeful of success

BALDWIN - Baldwin football coach Robert Watkins is crossing his fingers and is hoping his 8-player team stays healthy enough to have its opener at home on Friday against Vestaburg.

"Everything was going good with the exception of today I lost three kids who are quarantined," he said. "They're supposed to be off for two days and will come back Thursday and Friday. It's one of those situations where we're trying to see if we can get by. Even if they come back, we want to make sure they're able to help us out."