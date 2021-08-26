Skip to main content
Baldwin football team hopeful of success

John Raffeljohn.raffel@pioneergroup.com
Baldwin football coach Bob Watkins draws up a play during a football practice last season. (Star file photo)

BALDWIN - Baldwin football coach Robert Watkins is crossing his fingers and is hoping his 8-player team stays healthy enough to have its opener at home on Friday against Vestaburg.

"Everything was going good with the exception of today I lost three kids who are quarantined," he said. "They're supposed to be off for two days and will come back Thursday and Friday. It's one of those situations where we're trying to see if we can get by. Even if they come back, we want to make sure they're able to help us out."

Watkins said the players were sent home.

"None of them had symptoms, they were in contact with someone who tested positive," Watkins said.

As of Tuesday, Watkins figured he had 11 total players without the missing three. We could probably play. We would have to have a lot of freshmen playing outside the norm."

As for Vestaburg, "the only thing I've heard is they're basically in the same boat we are," Watkins said. "They're short on numbers. I don't know how many upperclassmen they have got compared to how many freshmen."

Quarterback Carmelo Lindsey leads the attack for Baldwin.

Vestaburg's enrollment is 173 compared to 129 for Baldwin.

Vestaburg was 2-4 last season and 5-3 two years ago.

