Baldwin football coaches start formal practices

BALDWIN - The numbers were small when practices opened on Monday for Baldwin's 8-player football team.

But coach Bob Watkins was confident the numbers would rise as the Panthers prepare for the season, which is scheduled to open on Aug. 28 at home with Vestaburg.

Watson noted there had been 12 to 14 players coming to summer workouts. There were three players on both Monday and Tuesday of this week.

"Couple of guys said they had to work and coaches are going to make some calls," Watkins said.

Billy Austin and Michael Anderson are on Watkins' staff and Perry Pieske has also returned to join the coaches.

Watkins is also looking to have a junior high team.

"The junior high has always had good numbers because it's sixth, seventh and eighth grades," Watkins said.

Watkins said he talked to athletic director/superintendent Rick Heitmeyer earlier this week.

"He said he hasn't heard anything (from the MHSAA) except to go with state protocols," Watkins said.

Football teams, as of this week, still can't have contact or use weight rooms. Under the MHSAA guidelines, pads are set to be used starting on Monday. But everything remains tentative.

Football teams will hear on Aug. 20 if and when they are able to enter the competition stage.