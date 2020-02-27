Baldwin extends winning streak to seven

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's boys basketball team scored a 51-48 West Michigan D League victory over visiting Manistee Catholic Central on Tuesday.

Baldwin was down 16-11 after one and was up 23-21 at halftime and 36-33 after the third quarter.

Carmelo Lindsey had 22 points while Lavonte Palmer had 13 points and Hobbs had eight.

"Carmelo had two buzzer beaters in the first and third quarters," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. "They beat us 51-31 earlier in the year. The kids played hard."

Baldwin is 13-5 overall and 11-5 in the West Michigan D league. The Panthers have won seven straight.

Baldwin is home on Friday with Brethren.

The Panthers won at Mesick 48-40 on Friday. Baldwin was up 30-15 at halftime.

"We did not play well in the second half," Eads said. "We had foul trouble, missed layups and turnovers. Carmelo really did a nice job with 21 points and seven steals. Dylan Hibma had 11 points.

Baldwin enjoyed a quality win over Mason County Eastern 54-48 on Feb. 19 at Custer. Lindsey had 22 points and Lavonte Palmer 19. It was tied 27-27 at halftime. The Panthers were down 42-39 after the third quarter.

"It was the best win of the season so far," Eads said. "They had beaten us by 12 at home."

Eads noted his team has been playing a lot of games lately.

"We'll see how it goes," he said. "With the flu deal, we weren't in the gym very often. We've been playing well since then. We play a good Brethren team on Friday. It's a good test before districts."