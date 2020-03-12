Baldwin dumps Bear Lake in final home game

BALDWIN -- Baldwin defeated Bear Lake 81-38 at home Thursday evening to end the regular season. It was 46-21 at half.

Lavonte Palmer had 22 points, Carmelo Lindsey 19, Darrion Hayter 12 and Dexter Hossler 11.

"It was good way for our seniors to go out," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. "We shot the ball well and created some turnovers. Currently, we have a nine-game win streak, and are 15-5 overall. It's been a big improvement through the season."

Overall this season, "I think the guys are starting to understand to play as a team on on both ends," Eads said. "We have really worked on ball movement on offense and rotations on our defense. The boys had to learn my system on the fly since we didn't have any real time in the summer, just knowing my expectations and also me getting to know their strengths and weaknesses.

"I believe we get in transition well. We still need to improve on communication on defense and taking more responsibility on the defensive end. On offense, our ball movement needs to be more consistent."

The Panthers earlier this week won their district opener at Crossroads (see related story). Baldwin is 3-0 against CCA this season. The Panthers were set to play McBain NMC on Wednesday at Marion with the winner playing in the title game on Friday at Marion

"CCA has been playing much better lately with (Isaac) Slomp back in the lineup," Eads said prior to Monday's game. "We just need to play our game and make Slomp work for his points. He also really helps them on the defensive side as well with his length. We have a solid district, Pentwater is our league co-champ with a 17-3 record.

"McBain NMC is much better than their record (5-14), as they play in a brutal league with all Class C schools and they compete really well with those teams. They have a couple special players and are playing real well lately including beating Lakeview by 38 Thursday night."