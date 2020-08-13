Baldwin cross country team getting ready for season

BALDWIN - Nicole McGahey returns for another season as Baldwin's cross country coach and is looking at having a season starting this week after hearing last week from the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

The MHSAA has listed cross as a low risk spot, regarding the COVID crisis, and has basically given the sport the green light to proceed.

In past seasons, Baldwin cross country has basically competed in West Michigan D League jamborees.

The first official day of practice was Aug. 12. But McGahey indicated she'll wait for school to open on Aug. 24 before starting practice to make it easier for her runners to be available.

"We're excited," McGahey said. "We're waiting to see how it's going to work. It's an odd year."

McGahey had four runners last year.

This year "I will probably have two return to varsity and one junior high returning to junior high," she said. "I have a possible two new ones joining."