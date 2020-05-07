Baldwin coach recalls standout hurdler

Bob Watkins is football and track coach at Baldwin. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Everett Goodson was among the many standout athletes coached by longtime track and field Baldwin mentor Robert Watkins over the years.

"Everett was a hurdler," Watkins said. 'He had long legs and good speed."

Goodson was a part of the relay team with brothers Juron and Juvon Johnson, which competed in a national outdoor meet in Florida.

"Was he as good as the Johnsons? His claim to fame was the hurdles," Watkins said. "The highs, he was better at. He was one of the best in the area."

Goodson medaled in track at the state meet. He was also in basketball and football.

"Track would have been his best individual sport," Watkins said.

Watkins said Goodson occasionally comes back to Baldwin to visit and watch sports events.