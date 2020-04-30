Baldwin coach recalls standout Panther basketball player

Long-time Baldwin coach Abe Williams has been watching Panther athletes for many years. (Star file phtoto) Long-time Baldwin coach Abe Williams has been watching Panther athletes for many years. (Star file phtoto) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin coach recalls standout Panther basketball player 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- In all of his years coaching at Baldwin, Abe Williams has seen his share of fine athletes.

Among them was Durand Watkins, who is a member of the Baldwin Hall of Fame to which he was inducted in the summer of 2017.

Williams said he especially remembers Watkins' outstanding shooting ability, making him an explosive threat.

Watkins played for the Panthers between 1989 and 1992. He was an all-state standout.

"I remember the community coming out and showing their support," he said during an interview at his induction. "My coaches like Ira Scharber and Abe Williams worked with my craft and allowed me to go to a higher level of basketball."

He has fond memories of his teammates.

"My backcourt mate for three years was Andre Nichols," Watkins said. "There were a lot of guys. They were great."

Watkins played at Kent State two seasons and two more at Wayne State.

"Obviously, college was a little different level of basketball," Watkins said. "It gave me a chance to see how another level of basketball was played."