Baldwin coach recalls four standout girl runners

Abe Williams has been a long-time coach at Baldwin. (Star file photo)

BALDWIN -- Former Baldwin athletic director and long-time coach Abe Williams has been around Baldwin long enough to remember outstanding women athletes, particularly a relay team which went to the state final track and field meet in 2005.

Chadoria Mack, Ashley Torres, Natie Grant and Tam Tucker were the four exceptional girls.

"They were first in the area for the 400 relay," Williams recalled. "They were second in the regional and (third) in the state.

Baldwin came into the state meet seeded No. 24 at 54;00 and took third at 52.19. Baldwin was second in the 800-meter relay in 1:48.28.

"They were four outstanding track runners," Williams said. "Sometimes track gets overlooked by other sports but they did go to the state finals and came in second."

Williams and Robert Watkins were track coaches that season.

The girls were also good in the 100, 200 and long jump.

"We had a small team but the four girls earned a lot of points for us," Watkins said. "We did have a lot of great track runners here. They're four of the people who did something."