Baldwin coach recalls former four-sport athlete

Abe Williams is a long-time coach and former athletic director at Baldwin.

BALDWIN - Abe Williams has seen many outstanding athletes at Baldwin, including while he himself was at the school.

This includes James Blue from the Baldwin class of 1975.

Blue was an All-State football standout and a four-sport athlete.

"He got a scholarship and went to the U-of-M football team for a year," Williams said. "He played running back. He was a speedster and had quickness. He had a lot of big plays when he was outrunning people. He could juke people left and right.

"He played varsity all four years. He came up as a freshman."

Blue also played defense four years.

Blue also ran track and played baseball and basketball. He was among several athletes back in his era, Williams said, who played four sports.

"He got a scholarship in football but played in all of the sports and I thought he was really good in basketball. But he chose football."

Blue was 2 ½ years behind Williams in school. He still lives in the Baldwin area and attends games regularly.