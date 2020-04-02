Baldwin coach finishes another strong season

Slimmen Slimmen Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin coach finishes another strong season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Bowling centers, including Baldwin, are closed right now because of the coronavirus outbreak. But it was a memorable summer for coach Donn Slimmen and the Panthers bowling squad.

They won a conference title but failed to advance to the state match.

"It ended a little shorter than I wanted it to," Slimmen said. "We had hoped for one of the kids to make it to state if not the entire team. We only lost two seniors this year.

The majority of this team is staying and they have two more years. We only lose one of them next year as well.

"We have a young team ready to learn off of what we built this season and work on it for next season."

Logan Theisen and David Kolenbrander are the graduates. Derek Mock and Jesse Pancio are among the key returnees along with Jalik Hawkins, Remington Owen and Adam McClure.

Baldwin won the West Michigan Bowling Conference. Pancio, Owen and Theisen were in the top five for the conference.