BALDWIN -- Baldwin's football game this Friday at home against Vestaburg will mark the first time the Panthers will see head-to-head competition.

Originally, the Panthers were set to play at Bellaire last week for a scrimmage. But not having enough players with certified physicals forced athletic department officials to cancel Baldwin's appearance.

"We'll have to learn on the fly," Panther coach Bob Watkins said. "That's going to be the hard part. For most coaches we want to give them a taste of what to expect. We'll have to see if we can limit our mistakes and be victorious."

Watkins entered the week having gone from 17 to 14 players for 8-man football.

"At this point, all I can say is we should have enough," he said. "But there's certain spots we don't have backups. Our line is young and we're making due with them. There's going to be some maneuvering."

The key for the Panthers, Watkins noted, will be to stay healthy.

After Friday's game with Vestaburg, Baldwin is set to be at Mesick on Sept. 3, at Onekama on Sept. 10, home with Manistee Catholic Central on Sept. 17, at Marion on Sept. 24, at home with Brethren on Oct. 8, at Bear Lake on Oct. 15 and home with Merrill on Oct. 22.