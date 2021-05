BALDWIN - The spring track season was scheduled for start for Baldwin's boys team on Wednesday in West Michigan D League action.

It would mark the first meet in two years because of COVID delays.

Coach Robert Watkins had reached out to several athletes with hopes of getting a team together.

"It's all about their scheduling now, trying to get them in the habit of practicing again," Watkins "We're trying to get some stuff in."

Watkins was looking for athletes from other sports to compete in track and field. It's the only spring sport at Baldwin since baseball and softball have been canceled for lack of numbers.

There was not a track season last year because of COVID.

The Panthers will be competing as individuals in various events against other West Michigan D League schools including Marion, Brethren, Bear Lake, Pentwater, Walkerville, Mesick and Manistee Catholic Central, plus Mason County Eastern.

After competing in a couple of jamborees, Baldwin athletes will then be in the regional competition with hopes of qualifying for the state meet.