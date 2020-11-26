Baldwin boys team wins only game so far



BALDWIN – Abe Williams is again coaching the Baldwin boys junior high team, which was able to get one game in before the state put all sports on a three-week pause a week ago.

Baldwin played Marion’s eighth-grade team at Baldwin and pulled out a win (score was unavailable).

“I think everybody scored,” Williams said.

Kingston McKinney and Pierre Johnson scored seven points apiece. Chance Dockery had five points.

Baldwin had two other games scheduled but they were canceled.

The junior high tournament, scheduled for mid-December, is up in the air right now, Williams said.