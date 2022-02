Baldwin 58, Bear Lake 38

Baldwin improved to 7-2 in the West Michigan D League and 7-3 overall with Friday’s win over Bear Lake.

Baldwin was up 30-15 at halftime and 44-21 after the third quarter.

“We had a lead of 34 points at one time in the fourth and we subbed out and they started to press us,” Baldwin coach JJ Eds said.

Carmelo Lindsey had 20 points and many steals, while Jesse Pancio had 13 points, SJ Hossler 10. “DJ Burbridge did a nice job on the boards,” Eads said.

Baldwin was scheduled to be home on Wednesday against Pentwater.