Baldwin boys set for home scrimmage

BALDWIN - It was a very challenging scrimmage last week at Morey Courts in Mount Pleasant for Baldwin's boys basketball team.

But as first-year coach JJ Eads continues to work with his squad, the Panthers are looking forward to making more progress every practice.

Eads noted the Morey Courts scrimmage featured several higher division schools.

"We competed with teams like Coleman and Vasser, pretty well," Eads said.

The Panthers host Hesperia and Lakeview this Saturday for a scrimmage.

"They're both Class C and local schools," Eads said.

Lavonte Palmer is expected to be among Baldwin's key contributors along with Carmelo Lindsey, Avion Hobbs, Dexter Hossler, Ian Lemieux and Darrion Hayter.

Eads has 10 to 11 players on varsity and eight on the JV.

Zach Engelhardt is the JV coach.

The season starts with two home games on Dec. 10 with Traverse City Christian in non-league play and on Dec. 12 with Pentwater in West Michigan D League action.

Road games at Marion on Dec. 17 and at Manistee Catholic Central lead into the holiday break which ends when Crossroads comes to Baldwin on Jan. 7.