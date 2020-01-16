Baldwin boys fall to Mason County Eastern

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's boys basketball team lost 58-47 to Mason County Eastern on Tuesday in West Michigan D league action.

After the first quarter, Baldwin was down 15-9. At halftime, Baldwin trailed 36-20 and 50-34 after the third quarter.

Carmelo Lindsey had 16 points, followed by Lavonte Palmer with 13 and Dylan Hibma with 10.

"We didn't come out ready to play," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. "We were down 11-0 in the first quarter. We made a little run in the second quarter. They made a big run on us later in the quarter. There was just no effort defensively in the first half. We just didn't seem to rebound in that first half.

"The third quarter, we did OK. In the fourth quarter, we made it a ballgame and got to within eight. But we missed a wide open layup to get to within six. We couldn't seem to over the hump. Free throws were an issue, too."

Baldwin is 4-3 overall and is home on Thursday against Mesick in conference action.

"We have to come ready to play," Eads said. "If we play like we did tonight, it will be a rough night."