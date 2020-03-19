Baldwin boys end at 16-6

BALDWIN -- Baldwin boys coach JJ Eads warned, going into the Division 4 semifinal game against McBain Northern Michigan Christian on March 11, that despite facing a 5-15 team, the Panthers were going to have their hands full against the Comets.

"They play in a tough Highland Conference," Eads said. "If they played in the West Michigan League, they might be 15-5."

The Comets led at halftime 19-17 and won 50-35.

"They just made more plays than us. Their length bothered us a bit. We were 1 of 14 from the line," Eads said. "We didn't shoot well from the field. We held their best player to nine points. They had others step up. Lavonte Palmer had 11 points. Carmelo Lindsey had nine, all in the first half.

"We couldn't get it going in the second half," Eads said.

Baldwin ended at 16-6.

"It was a good season overall," Eads said. "I don't think 16 wins was on anyone's radar from the team after winning three games last season. I'm proud of our kids."

Eads was a first-year coach and plans on some type of a summer program for basketball.