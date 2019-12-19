Baldwin boys defeat Marion 54-29

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's varsity boys basketball team defeated Marion 54-29 on Tuesday in West Michigan D League action.

Baldwin led 18-5 after the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime.

It was 42-18 after the third quarter.

Carmelo Lindsey scored 13 points for Baldwin, followed by Lavonte Palmer, Dexter Hossler and Darrin Hayter with nine points.

Baldwin is 1-1 in the West Michigan D League.

"In the first half, we came out to a pretty nice lead," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. "In the second half, we got a little sloppy."

Marion was led by Mason Salisbury, Thomas Jenema and Garret Bell. Baldwin is at Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday in conference action.

"They're probably the top team in the league," Eads said. "They have probably the best player. They're going to be tough. They beat Brethren, one of the top players in the league. We'll have to play better than we have been."