Baldwin boys beat Walkerville

Baldwin's Dexter Hossler heads to the basket during recent action. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin's Dexter Hossler heads to the basket during recent action. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin boys beat Walkerville 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Baldwin improved to 4-2 on Thursday with a 64-42 West Michigan D League boys basketball win over Walkerville.

Baldwin led 15-3 after the first quarter and 31-27 at halftime.

"Walkerville went on a big run at the end of the half and tried to get within eight," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. "But we responded with a big run and we had a 26-point lead in the fourth."

Lavonte Palmer had 17 pointers, Carmelo Lindsey 12, Dexter Hossler 11 and Dylan Hibma 10 for Baldwin.

Eads said he's been happy with the play this season of his two freshmen, Lindsey and Aveon Hobbs,

"They're doing well," Eads said. "Obviously the speed of the game they've adjusted to. They really love the game of basketball. They've made a lot of strides during the basketball season. They're definitely helping the team; both have started games after Christmas.

"Offensively, kids close out quicker on the varsity."

Eads has also been impressed with how his two freshmen handle themselves and the respect they have from other players.