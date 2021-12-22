Baldwin boys basketball team undefeated

BALDWIN – Baldwin improved its record to 3-0 going into the Christmas break with Thursday’s 59-47 win over Manistee Catholic Central.

SJ Hossler hit two free throws late in the third quarter and the Panthers led 38-23 going into the fourth quarter. Jesse Pancio’s 3-pointer gave the Panthers a commanding 44-25 lead. But MCC came back on a 10-0 run to make it 44-35 with 4:26 left in the game. Louie Jackson had a putback to make it 55-43 late in the game. MCC cut it to 55-47 but Pancio hit two free throws to seal the win.

Baldwin only scored four points in the first quarter compared to 17 in the second quarter and 23 in the third.

“It was a slow start tonight,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We could not hit the broadside of a barn in the first half. We’ve had exam week and it was a half day of school today. We made a couple of runs and were able to get out of here with a W.”

Baldwin returns to action on Jan. 6 at Crossroads.

“We have five or six practices and some time off obviously,” Eads said. “On the 30th, we go to Pine River for a scrimmage. We’ll get ready for Crossroads after that.

Lindsey had 24 points compared to 18 for Pancio.

“Carmelo is getting a lot of good looks,” Eads said. “We still have a ways to go. We’re 3-0 at the break. It’s not pretty, but we’ll take it.”

Pine River 55, Evart 41

LEROY – Pine River improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Highland Conference with Thursday’s win over Evart.

Pine River led 21-3 after the first quarter, 35-11 at halftime and 42-31 after the third quarter.



Austin Dean had 15 points for Pine River while Isaiah Dennis had 11 and Cole Crawford eight.

“We rode our pressure defense to a big, first half lead, but foul trouble and a shallow bench prevented us from staying in it in the second half,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “Credit Evart for battling back in the third, and pulling within seven points. But I'm proud of my guys for regaining their composure and finishing strong.

“It was a great team win, with all eight guys who dressed for the game getting in the scoring column and contributing in many other ways.”

Evart fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in