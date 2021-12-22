Baldwin boys basketball team undefeated

BALDWIN – Baldwin improved its record to 3-0 going into the Christmas break with Thursday’s 59-47 win over Manistee Catholic Central.
SJ Hossler hit two free throws late in the third quarter and the Panthers led 38-23 going into the fourth quarter. Jesse Pancio’s 3-pointer gave the Panthers a commanding 44-25 lead. But MCC came back on a 10-0 run to make it 44-35 with 4:26 left in the game. Louie Jackson had a putback to make it 55-43 late in the game. MCC cut it to 55-47 but Pancio hit two free throws to seal the win.