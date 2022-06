BALDWIN – It was a full day at the Baldwin gymnasium on Friday with summer boys basketball action all day long.

There seven varsity teams and three JV squads in attendance. Other varsity schools were Marion, Brethren, Pentwater, Traverse City Christian, Mesick.

Baldwin, Marion and Reed City had JV teams at the shootout.

It went all day. The first game started at 9 a.m. and the last ones started at 2 p.m. Every team played three games consisting of 18-minute halves. Scores were kept, but not standings.

Baldwin played Brethren, Traverse City Christian and Pentwater.

“Most of our guys were there,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We had a pretty good week last week at the Chippewa Hills shootout and at our tournament.

“A lot of it is review and basic stuff,” Eads said. “We haven’t had a lot of practice time per se. We had a couple of practices before that. We saw how they looked together and see where we’re weak and see where we’re strong, take evaluation and see what we can do when it counts in November.

“This week we go to Cadillac Tuesday and Thursday night. I don’t know if we’ll add a scrimmage. We were pretty strong the first few weeks in June.”