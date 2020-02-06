Baldwin boys basketball fires past Marion 80-36

Baldwin's Aveon Hobbs charges to the basket against Marion. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin's Aveon Hobbs charges to the basket against Marion. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin boys basketball fires past Marion 80-36 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's varsity boys basketball team, made it two straight this season over Marion with an 80-36 win in West Michigan D League play on Friday.

Baldwin outscored Marion 45-10 in the second half.

"It was by far the best second half we've had," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. "We've been stressing that second half and the third quarter. That third quarter has cost us a few games lately."

The Panthers (6-5, 7-5) beat Marion (2-8, 2-9) earlier in the season 54-29.

Baldwin fired out to a 9-4 lead. Carmelo Lindsey scored on the fast break for an 11-4 advantage. Lavonte Palmer passed to Leonard McNeeley for a 15-6 lead late in the quarter. Marion hung tough and netted a pair of threes to trail only 17-14 going into the second quarter.

The Panther defense tightened up with full-court pressure in the second quarter. Ian Lemieux's putback made it 22-16. Marion's Alex Sutten followed with a three-point play. Dexter Hossler made a backcourt steal and passed to Dylan Hibma for a 27-19 lead.

Lindsey scored at 1:22 for a 33-26 lead. Palmer connected moments later and it was 35-26, Panthers, at halftime.

McNeeley scored to cap off a 6-0 Baldwin run to open the second half for a 41-26 lead. Palmer's fast-break basket made it 45-29.

Lindsey's 3-point play made it 48-29 midway through the quarter.

Lindsey swished in a long three and it was 51-29 at 3:25. Aveon Hobbs followed with a triple for a 54-29 advantage and Darrion Hayter netted a layup moments later. The Baldwin defense continued to smother the Marion offense. It was 58-31 after three quarters.

Hayter scored two straight to open the fourth quarter for a 62-31 lead.

He scored again later in the quarter for a 66-31 lead. Palmer's two triples made it 76-31 with 3:38 to play.

Palmer had 25 points followed by Lindsey with 15, Hayter with 12 and Hossler and McNeeley with six apiece.

"When your shots fall, that helps everything," Eads said. "That was Palmer's best game. He had a rough night at Pentwater when he only had two. I'm glad to see him get confidence tonight with a big game offensively. Defensively, he got some deflections and steals. That's good. I see some progress from him."

Baldwin is home against Manistee Catholic Central on Feb. 7.

"They beat us by 20 at their place," Eads said. "They have the best player in the league with Kyle (Mikolajczak). We shot something like 20 percent at their place."

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Baldwin lost at Pentwater 57-45. The Panthers trailed at halftime 27-26 and after the third quarter 48-34.

"Pentwater hit timely threes and we struggled with turnovers and shooting," Eads said.

Lindsey had 16 points and Aveon Hobbs had nine points.