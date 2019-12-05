Baldwin bowling team making preparations for season

BALDWIN - Donn Slimmen is back for another season as Baldwin bowling coach, and is hoping to obtain as much success this season as the team did last year.

Practices started on Nov. 18 at the Baldwin Bowling Center. There is only a boys team and no girls squad. There will be two boys teams

The season starts this Saturday in Scottville in conference action.

Top bowlers are expected to be Jesse Pancio, Logan Theisen, and David Kolenbrander. All three bowled last season. Pancio was at the state meet and is a sophomore. The other two are seniors.

Key graduates from a regional championship team included Ryan Kolenbrander, Darrin Thomas and DeMarko Williams.

"We'll have a pretty young team this year," Slimmen said. "We'll have a lot of 10th graders."

The team's first home meet will be in January.