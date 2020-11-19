Baldwin bowling coach resigns

BALDWIN - Donn Slimmen confirmed on Tuesday he has resigned as Baldwin boys and girls bowling coach.

Slimmen has been coach the past two seasons. He's had bowlers, including Darrin Thomas, qualify for the state finals. The Panther boys team has been league champions. Slimmen has been a Pioneer coach of the year.

Because he moved from Mason County to Rodney, Slimmen said he wasn't able to coach the team any longer.

He had previously worked at the Baldwin Bowling Center.

Cross country

Nicole McGahey coached cross country at Baldwin this past season. She had one runner, Evan Wogatzke, a sophomore. He ran in five meets this past season. His personal record was 32:22.0.

Wogatzke had an injury prior to the season, McGahey said. She had two junior high runners John and Clara Singer, both seventh graders.

Next season, "I'm hoping to get a couple more," McGahey, a teacher at the school, said.